Snooker

Snooker World Championship: 'Hat-trick of centuries!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan seals victory in style

Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan sealed his first round victory over Mark Joyce in style as he hit three centuries in a row. See how it all ended. The 2021 Snooker World Championship is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:05:58, 38 minutes ago