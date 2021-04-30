Mark Selby edged a hard-fought session to move into a 9-7 lead against Stuart Bingham in the World Snooker Championship semi-finals.

Bingham and Selby started the second session at 4-4 after the first round of sparring had been unable to separate them.

Bingham edged the first frame of Friday morning’s play when his 62 was enough to beat Selby’s 52 break. But despite looking wayward with his long pots, Selby managed to grab the 10th to make it 5-5, before the pair traded a frame apiece.

World Championship World Championship LIVE – Selby leads Bingham in semi-final; Wilson v Murphy next 6 HOURS AGO

At 6-6, Selby delivered two brilliant total clearances, posting a 134 before managing a repeat with the same score to go two frames clear with two remaining before the end of the session.

It was then time for Bingham to hit back, with a century break of his own as he showed that his nerve was holding despite the pressure and surge in form of his doughty opponent.

A miss from Bingham left the final frame in the balance, leaving Selby with a difficult long pot that he sunk with apparent ease, and moving him to 5-3 for the session, and 9-7 overall ahead of the evening's finale.

World Championship 'Magnificent' - Wilson storms to imperious century against Murphy 15 HOURS AGO