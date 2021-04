Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – ‘A thing of beauty!’ – Neil Robertson lands shot of the day

The Australian came into the event as favourite to take the title, on the back of his Tour Championship mauling of Ronnie O'Sullivan, and he showed no mercy in crushing Liang Wenbo. Robertson did the damage by winning the first session 6-3 and he did not relent on Sunday evening as he booked his place in round two - a win which will be best remembered for this shot…

00:00:24, 3 hours ago