Mark Selby was frustrated by Stuart Bingham as he led 16-15 at the end of the fourth session as the pair set up a return to the table due late on Saturday night.

Selby won the first frame of the session to keep the score narrow at 13-12, but after one hour and 10 minutes, the score was the same as the second frame went to two re-racks when the pair could not escape an intractable safety exchange.

Next, Selby got a break with a long pot that missed before hitting a succession of cushions to finally drop in its intended pocket, as the Leicester player started to build a break with a more deliberate and impressive pot that developed into a careful, measured century - the 100th of the tournament so far.

With the scores level at 13-13, it was Bingham’s turn to fight through a tough set-up as he adroitly manoeuvred the cue ball across the table. He focused on the blue and pink initially to start to remove reds from the baize to get a century of his own, and set a new record for the championship.

A chance for Bingham to move two-up was passed up with a miss of a straightforward red, allowing Selby in, but he wasted his chance to tie-up a frame when he only put on 28, though Bingham was unable to put scores on the board himself as Selby crawled to 53, before moving to 57-1 after scrappy play from both players.

Bingham looked to have a fighting chance of making Selby work for the frame, but after missing a simple pink he allowed his opponent to level at 14-14 at the mid-session interval. With the match duration approaching 10 hours, the pair came back to the table for a best-of-five decider.

Selby established a lead of 40-0 before Bingham had the chance to get to the table to fight back, but clipped a red and was lucky to see his opponent make an error. Bingham then struggled to 51 before being forced to nudge in behind the pink to set Selby a challenge, which he was equal to, going ahead for the first time since he was 8-7 ahead.

The next frame saw what should have been an easy, early red hit the jaw and rattle out from Bingham, allowing Selby in to give himself a cushion with yet another century, finishing in time for just one more frame to be played.

The former world champion looked to be on his way to the final when he grabbed 44 before letting Bingham in for an attempt to save the game, and he grabbed the final frame of the session to enforce a follow-on after the other day's semi-final.

