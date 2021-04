Snooker

Snooker World Championship: 'The great man is flowing!' - Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan's full 137 break

Ronnie O'Sullivan's masterful break of 137 against Mark Joyce was so good that we're going to give it to you in full. Sit back, relax and enjoy a master at work. The 2021 Snooker World Championship is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:11:58, an hour ago