Scottish veteran Graeme Dott was sent packing in the fourth round of the qualifiers at the World Championships in Sheffield.
Tian Pengfei defeated him 10-7 and scored heavily throughout. He took the first four frames with breaks of 82, 108, 110 and 78, and added three more 50-plus breaks, including a 114 to keep him in contention.
While Dott was in decent form himself, with half-centuries of his own, it was the Chinese player who won out to reach the tournament proper.
He was joined in the next round by countryman Lu Haotian, who defeated Chang Bingyu 10-6 earlier in the day.
Elsewhere, Mark Davis defeated Jamie Clarke 10-8, Jamie Jones defeated Li Hang 10-5, Matthew Selt enjoyed a comfortable 10-3 win over Scott Donaldson, and Kurt Maflin beat Robert Milkins 10-4.
Liam Highfield sprung a surprise with a 10-7 win over Zhou Yuelong, and Liang Wenbo defeated Lu Ning by the same scoreline.
Round four qualifier results, Tuesday 13 April
- Matthew Selt 10-3 Scott Donaldson
- Robert Milkins 4-10 Kurt Maflin
- Lyu Haotian 10-6 Chang Bingyu
- Graeme Dott 7-10 Tian Pengfei
- Jamie Jones 10-5 Li Hang
- Mark Davis 10-8 Jamie Clarke
- Liam Highfield 10-7 Zhou Yuelong
- Liang Wenbo 10-7 Lu Ning
