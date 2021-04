Snooker

'Stephen Hendry is right on Jimmy' - Ronnie O'Sullivan agrees White should relax with snooker

“If I were Jimmy, I wouldn’t read too much into that. It’s just not a nice match for him to have to play in the first round of the World Championships.” Jimmy White was beaten comfortably by his old rival Stephen Hendry in the first round of World Championship qualifying to dash his hopes of reaching the Crucible.

00:02:07, 40 minutes ago