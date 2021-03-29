When is Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry 2021?

Hendry came out of nine years in retirement earlier this year and said, in an interview with Eurosport, his aim for the remainder of the season was to qualify for the World Championship.

To do that he will have to beat old foe White. The pair, who have contested four world finals, were drawn against one another in the first round of qualifying. The match will be best of 11 frames.

Their match was due to be played at 7:30pm (UK time) on Tuesday April 6 but has subsequently been moved to Monday April 5 at 7:30pm (UK time).

The move means that Rebecca Kenna will now face Brandon Sargeant at 7:30pm on Tuesday April 6.

How to watch Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry 2021 on TV

This event will not be shown on TV. The only place to watch it is on the Eurosport app

Can I watch Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry 2021 live online?

Yes, Jimmy White against Stephen Hendry will be live online on the Eurosport app

The qualifying rounds will run from April 5-14, with the 16 players who make it through to join the top 16 seeds for the main event at the Crucible which runs from April 17 to May 3 and will be live on Eurosport TV and the Eurosport app.

All 10 days of qualifying will be covered on the Eurosport app.

Jimmy Hendry v Stephen White: the Crucible Clashes

1988 second round: White 13-12 Hendry

1990 final: Hendry 18-12 White

1992 final: Hendry 18-14 White

1993 final: Hendry 18-5 White

1994 final: Hendry 18-17 White

1995 semi-final: Hendry 16-12 White

1998 first round: White 10-4 Hendry

Any other notable matches?

Reanne Evans, one of two women in the draw, kicks off proceedings against Andy Hicks at 9:30am on Monday April 5, while former world champion Ken Doherty faces Lee Walker at 09:30 GMT on Tuesday.

World Championship qualifying schedule?

See below for the full qualifying draw.

ROUND ONE

Monday 5 July

9:30am

Zak Surety [114] v Fan Zhengyi [123]

Oliver Lines [99] v Dylan Emery (a)

Andy Hicks [87] v Reanne Evans (af)

Zhao Jianbo [103] v Ross Muir (a)

2:30pm

Fraser Patrick [106] v Leo Fernandez (a)

Barry Pinches [90] v Jamie Wilson [120]

Gao Yang [107] v Paul S Davison (a)

Sohail Vahedi [91] v Julien Leclercq (a)

7:30pm

Jimmy White [84] v Stephen Hendry [127]

Billy Joe Castle [110] v Connor Benzey (a)

David Lilley [96] v Amine Amiri [119]

James Cahill [88] v Sean Maddocks [126]

Tuesday 6 July

9:30am

Ken Doherty [97] v Lee Walker [124]

Rod Lawler [95] v Alex Borg [121]

Jamie Clarke [86] v Iulian Boiko [125]

Si Jiahui [89] v Hamim Hussain (a)

2:30pm

Igor Figueiredo [85] v Farakh Ajaib [122]

Rory McLeod [112] v Brian Ochoiski (a)

Ashley Carty [94] v Michael White (a)

Peter Lines [101] v Mark Lloyd (a)

7:30pm

Brandon Sargeant [102] v Rebecca Kenna (af)

Allan Taylor [104] v Bai Langning [117]

Duane Jones [93] v Hayden Staniland (a)

Steven Hallworth [109] v Dean Young (a)

Wednesday 7 April

9:30am

Fergal O'Brien [111] v Fergal Quinn (a)

Peter Devlin [108] v Lukas Kleckers [115]

Kacper Filipiak [92] v Riley Parsons [118]

Aaron Hill [105] v Ashley Hugill [116]

2:30pm

Lei Peifan [100] v Ben Mertens (a)

Simon Lichtenberg [98] v Ivan Kakovskii (a)

Ben Hancorn [113] v Florian Nüßle (a)

Mitchell Mann [83] v Robbie McGuigan (a)

ROUND TWO

Wednesday 7 April

7:30pm

Xu Si [82] v J White / S Hendry

Liam Highfield [51] v Surety / Fan Zhengyi

Nigel Bond [67] v K Doherty / L Walker

Dominic Dale [66] v O Lines / Emery

Thursday 8 April

9:30am

Joe O'Connor [59] v Patrick / Fernandez

Jak Jones [74] v B Pinches / J Wilson

Lü Haotian [58] v Gao Yang / P S Davison

Chang Bingyu [75] v Vahedi / Leclercq

2:30PM

Eden Sharav [77] v Hicks / R Evans

Tian Pengfei [54] v B J Castle / Benzey

Jamie Jones [71] v D Lilley / Amiri

Andrew Higginson [62] v Sargeant / Kenna

7:30PM

Jimmy Robertson [63] v Zhao Jianbo / Muir

Yuan Sijun [70] v Lawler / Borg

Stuart Carrington [56] v F O'Brien / Fergal Quinn

Jamie O'Neill [79] v J Clarke / Boiko

Friday 9 April

9:30am

Robbie Williams [80] v Figueiredo / Ajaib

Anthony Hamilton [53] v R McLeod / B Ochoiski

Louis Heathcote [69] v Carty / Michael White

Luo Honghao [64] v P Lines / Lloyd

2:30PM

Alan McManus [61] v A Taylor / Bai Langning

Daniel Wells [72] v D Jones / Staniland

David Grace [55] v Hallworth / D Young

Gerard Greene [78] v Cahill / Maddocks

7:30pm

Pang Junxu [76] v Si Jiahui / Hamim

Alexander Ursenbacher [57] v P Devlin / Kleckers

Jackson Page [73] v Filipiak / R Parsons

Sam Craigie [60] v A Hill / Hugill

Saturday 10 April

9:30am

Chris Wakelin [65] v Lei Peifan / Mertens

Ian Burns [68] v Lichtenberg / Kakovskii

Mark King [52] v Hancorn / Nüßle

Chen Zifan [81] v M Mann / McGuigan

ROUND THREE

2:30pm

Zhou Yuelong [19] v Xu Si / tbd

Elliot Slessor [50] v Highfield / tbd

Matthew Selt [34] v N Bond / tbd

Scott Donaldson [35] v Dale / tbd

7:30pm

Robert Milkins [42] v J O'Connor / tbd

Kurt Maflin [27] v Jak Jones / tbd

Noppon Saengkham [43] v Lü Haotian / tbd

Tom Ford [26] v Chang Bingyu / tbd

Sunday 11 April

9:30am

Graeme Dott [23] v Sharav / tbd

Akani Songsermsawad [46] v Tian Pengfei / tbd

Michael Holt [30] v Jamie Jones / tbd

Li Hang [39] v Higginson / tbd

2:30pm

Lu Ning [38] v J Robertson / tbd

Liang Wenbo [31] v Yuan Sijun / tbd

Mark Davis [47] v Carrington / tbd

Joe Perry [22] v Jamie O'Neill / tbd

7:30pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [21] v R Williams / tbd

Mark Joyce [48] v Hamilton / tbd

Ryan Day [32] v Heathcote / tbd

Ricky Walden [37] v Luo Honghao / tbd

Monday 12 April

9:30am

Ben Woollaston [40] v McManus / tbd

Martin Gould [29] v Wells / tbd

Jordan Brown [45] v Grace / tbd

Luca Brecel [49] v M King / tbd

2:30pm

Allister Carter [25] v Pang Junxu / tbd

Martin O'Donnell [44] v Ursenbacher / tbd

Zhao Xintong [28] v J Page / tbd

Hossein Vafaei [41] v Sam Craigie / tbd

7:30pm

Gary Wilson [24] v Gerard Greene / tbd

Matthew Stevens [36] v C Wakelin / tbd

Xiao Guodong [33] v I Burns / tbd

Stuart Bingham [20] v Chen Zifan / tbd

ROUND FOUR

Matches to be played at 11:00am and 4:00pm

Tuesday 13 April

Zhou Yuelong / tbd v Slessor / tbd

Selt / tbd v Donaldson / tbd

Milkins / tbd v K Maflin / tbd

Saengkham / tbd v Ford / tbd

Dott / tbd v Songsermsawad / tbd

Holt / tbd v Li Hang / tbd

Lu Ning / tbd v Liang Wenbo / tbd

Mark Davis / tbd v Perry / tbd

Wednesday 14 April

Un-Nooh / tbd v Joyce / tbd

R Day / tbd v Walden / tbd

Woollaston / tbd v Gould / tbd

J Brown / tbd v G Wilson / tbd

A Carter / tbd v O'Donnell / tbd

Zhao Xintong / tbd v Vafaei / tbd

M Stevens / tbd v Xiao Guodong / tbd

Brecel / tbd v Bingham / tbd

