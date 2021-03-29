When is Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry 2021?
Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White will face off in the first round of World Championship qualifying at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
Hendry came out of nine years in retirement earlier this year and said, in an interview with Eurosport, his aim for the remainder of the season was to qualify for the World Championship.
To do that he will have to beat old foe White. The pair, who have contested four world finals, were drawn against one another in the first round of qualifying. The match will be best of 11 frames.
Their match was due to be played at 7:30pm (UK time) on Tuesday April 6 but has subsequently been moved to Monday April 5 at 7:30pm (UK time).
The move means that Rebecca Kenna will now face Brandon Sargeant at 7:30pm on Tuesday April 6.
How to watch Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry 2021 on TV
This event will not be shown on TV. The only place to watch it is on the Eurosport app.
Can I watch Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry 2021 live online?
Yes, Jimmy White against Stephen Hendry will be live online on the Eurosport app.
The qualifying rounds will run from April 5-14, with the 16 players who make it through to join the top 16 seeds for the main event at the Crucible which runs from April 17 to May 3 and will be live on Eurosport TV and the Eurosport app.
All 10 days of qualifying will be covered on the Eurosport app.
Jimmy Hendry v Stephen White: the Crucible Clashes
- 1988 second round: White 13-12 Hendry
- 1990 final: Hendry 18-12 White
- 1992 final: Hendry 18-14 White
- 1993 final: Hendry 18-5 White
- 1994 final: Hendry 18-17 White
- 1995 semi-final: Hendry 16-12 White
- 1998 first round: White 10-4 Hendry
Any other notable matches?
Reanne Evans, one of two women in the draw, kicks off proceedings against Andy Hicks at 9:30am on Monday April 5, while former world champion Ken Doherty faces Lee Walker at 09:30 GMT on Tuesday.
World Championship qualifying schedule?
See below for the full qualifying draw.
ROUND ONE
Monday 5 July
9:30am
- Zak Surety [114] v Fan Zhengyi [123]
- Oliver Lines [99] v Dylan Emery (a)
- Andy Hicks [87] v Reanne Evans (af)
- Zhao Jianbo [103] v Ross Muir (a)
2:30pm
- Fraser Patrick [106] v Leo Fernandez (a)
- Barry Pinches [90] v Jamie Wilson [120]
- Gao Yang [107] v Paul S Davison (a)
- Sohail Vahedi [91] v Julien Leclercq (a)
7:30pm
- Jimmy White [84] v Stephen Hendry [127]
- Billy Joe Castle [110] v Connor Benzey (a)
- David Lilley [96] v Amine Amiri [119]
- James Cahill [88] v Sean Maddocks [126]
Tuesday 6 July
9:30am
- Ken Doherty [97] v Lee Walker [124]
- Rod Lawler [95] v Alex Borg [121]
- Jamie Clarke [86] v Iulian Boiko [125]
- Si Jiahui [89] v Hamim Hussain (a)
2:30pm
- Igor Figueiredo [85] v Farakh Ajaib [122]
- Rory McLeod [112] v Brian Ochoiski (a)
- Ashley Carty [94] v Michael White (a)
- Peter Lines [101] v Mark Lloyd (a)
7:30pm
- Brandon Sargeant [102] v Rebecca Kenna (af)
- Allan Taylor [104] v Bai Langning [117]
- Duane Jones [93] v Hayden Staniland (a)
- Steven Hallworth [109] v Dean Young (a)
Wednesday 7 April
9:30am
- Fergal O'Brien [111] v Fergal Quinn (a)
- Peter Devlin [108] v Lukas Kleckers [115]
- Kacper Filipiak [92] v Riley Parsons [118]
- Aaron Hill [105] v Ashley Hugill [116]
2:30pm
- Lei Peifan [100] v Ben Mertens (a)
- Simon Lichtenberg [98] v Ivan Kakovskii (a)
- Ben Hancorn [113] v Florian Nüßle (a)
- Mitchell Mann [83] v Robbie McGuigan (a)
ROUND TWO
Wednesday 7 April
7:30pm
- Xu Si [82] v J White / S Hendry
- Liam Highfield [51] v Surety / Fan Zhengyi
- Nigel Bond [67] v K Doherty / L Walker
- Dominic Dale [66] v O Lines / Emery
Thursday 8 April
9:30am
- Joe O'Connor [59] v Patrick / Fernandez
- Jak Jones [74] v B Pinches / J Wilson
- Lü Haotian [58] v Gao Yang / P S Davison
- Chang Bingyu [75] v Vahedi / Leclercq
2:30PM
- Eden Sharav [77] v Hicks / R Evans
- Tian Pengfei [54] v B J Castle / Benzey
- Jamie Jones [71] v D Lilley / Amiri
- Andrew Higginson [62] v Sargeant / Kenna
7:30PM
- Jimmy Robertson [63] v Zhao Jianbo / Muir
- Yuan Sijun [70] v Lawler / Borg
- Stuart Carrington [56] v F O'Brien / Fergal Quinn
- Jamie O'Neill [79] v J Clarke / Boiko
Friday 9 April
9:30am
- Robbie Williams [80] v Figueiredo / Ajaib
- Anthony Hamilton [53] v R McLeod / B Ochoiski
- Louis Heathcote [69] v Carty / Michael White
- Luo Honghao [64] v P Lines / Lloyd
2:30PM
- Alan McManus [61] v A Taylor / Bai Langning
- Daniel Wells [72] v D Jones / Staniland
- David Grace [55] v Hallworth / D Young
- Gerard Greene [78] v Cahill / Maddocks
7:30pm
- Pang Junxu [76] v Si Jiahui / Hamim
- Alexander Ursenbacher [57] v P Devlin / Kleckers
- Jackson Page [73] v Filipiak / R Parsons
- Sam Craigie [60] v A Hill / Hugill
Saturday 10 April
9:30am
- Chris Wakelin [65] v Lei Peifan / Mertens
- Ian Burns [68] v Lichtenberg / Kakovskii
- Mark King [52] v Hancorn / Nüßle
- Chen Zifan [81] v M Mann / McGuigan
ROUND THREE
2:30pm
- Zhou Yuelong [19] v Xu Si / tbd
- Elliot Slessor [50] v Highfield / tbd
- Matthew Selt [34] v N Bond / tbd
- Scott Donaldson [35] v Dale / tbd
7:30pm
- Robert Milkins [42] v J O'Connor / tbd
- Kurt Maflin [27] v Jak Jones / tbd
- Noppon Saengkham [43] v Lü Haotian / tbd
- Tom Ford [26] v Chang Bingyu / tbd
Sunday 11 April
9:30am
- Graeme Dott [23] v Sharav / tbd
- Akani Songsermsawad [46] v Tian Pengfei / tbd
- Michael Holt [30] v Jamie Jones / tbd
- Li Hang [39] v Higginson / tbd
2:30pm
- Lu Ning [38] v J Robertson / tbd
- Liang Wenbo [31] v Yuan Sijun / tbd
- Mark Davis [47] v Carrington / tbd
- Joe Perry [22] v Jamie O'Neill / tbd
7:30pm
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [21] v R Williams / tbd
- Mark Joyce [48] v Hamilton / tbd
- Ryan Day [32] v Heathcote / tbd
- Ricky Walden [37] v Luo Honghao / tbd
Monday 12 April
9:30am
- Ben Woollaston [40] v McManus / tbd
- Martin Gould [29] v Wells / tbd
- Jordan Brown [45] v Grace / tbd
- Luca Brecel [49] v M King / tbd
2:30pm
- Allister Carter [25] v Pang Junxu / tbd
- Martin O'Donnell [44] v Ursenbacher / tbd
- Zhao Xintong [28] v J Page / tbd
- Hossein Vafaei [41] v Sam Craigie / tbd
7:30pm
- Gary Wilson [24] v Gerard Greene / tbd
- Matthew Stevens [36] v C Wakelin / tbd
- Xiao Guodong [33] v I Burns / tbd
- Stuart Bingham [20] v Chen Zifan / tbd
ROUND FOUR
Matches to be played at 11:00am and 4:00pm
Tuesday 13 April
- Zhou Yuelong / tbd v Slessor / tbd
- Selt / tbd v Donaldson / tbd
- Milkins / tbd v K Maflin / tbd
- Saengkham / tbd v Ford / tbd
- Dott / tbd v Songsermsawad / tbd
- Holt / tbd v Li Hang / tbd
- Lu Ning / tbd v Liang Wenbo / tbd
- Mark Davis / tbd v Perry / tbd
Wednesday 14 April
- Un-Nooh / tbd v Joyce / tbd
- R Day / tbd v Walden / tbd
- Woollaston / tbd v Gould / tbd
- J Brown / tbd v G Wilson / tbd
- A Carter / tbd v O'Donnell / tbd
- Zhao Xintong / tbd v Vafaei / tbd
- M Stevens / tbd v Xiao Guodong / tbd
- Brecel / tbd v Bingham / tbd
