Stephen Hendry is relishing the prospect of facing his great rival Jimmy White in the first round of World Championship qualifying.

The seven-time world champion made his comeback from nine years in retirement earlier this year , and said after his loss to Matthew Selt that his aim for the remainder of the season was to qualify for the World Championship.

To do that, he will have to topple White - and the pair have already been in contact.

“I tried to phone Jimmy, buy his phone was switched off,” Hendry said on ITV. “I did get hold of him and he said ‘right, we’re not talking until after the match.’”

Defeat for White could see him drop off the tour, as he is playing on an invitational card, and Hendry expects there to be nerves when the pair lock horns next month.

“I have been told of the situation,” Hendry said of the issue facing White. “There is probably more on the match for Jimmy.

“I just hope it is a good match. It is probably not going to be pretty, we’ll be twitching all over the place, but I am looking forward to it.

“All the things we have been through in our careers against each other, four world finals, various other finals, now we are at rock bottom, round one of pre-qualifying. You could not make it up.”

