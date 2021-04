Snooker

World Championship 2021 - 'As good as it gets' - Stuart Bingham produces break of 131 to open match

World Championship 2021 - 'As good as it gets' - Stuart Bingham produces a sensational break of 131 to open up his match against Ding Junhui in the first round at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:02:16, an hour ago