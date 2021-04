Snooker

World Championship 2021: ‘Back in contention! – Reanne Evans hits cocked-hat double to cut arrears

Andy Hicks overcame 12-time women’s world champion Reanne Evans 6-2 in the first round of qualifying at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. However, Evans produced a touch of magic in frame six, producing a cocked-hat double on the final black to cut the arrears to 4-2. Qualifying is live on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:00:41, 2 hours ago