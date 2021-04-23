Ronnie O’Sullivan gifted Anthony McGill a huge opportunity in their showdown at the Crucible after accidentally touching a ball when leaning over the table.

The pair were locked at 11-11 in their thrilling World Championship second round match when O’Sullivan was forced into an unnatural position, chest slumped over the table as he reached for the cue ball.

But referee Jan Verhaas spotted that his waistcoat had brushed another red stationed underneath his body and awarded a foul, with O’Sullivan letting an audible groan as he realised what he had done.

"Jan Verhaas was well placed. It wasn’t even close and that was most certainly the correct decision," confirmed Phil Yates on Eurosport commentary. "Draped all over it."

"How important is that going to be?" wondered Joe Johnson out loud.

Had McGill been handed this chance in the second session of their best-of-25 encounter, he would have undoubtedly gobbled it up such was his confidence. But on Friday evening, he could only grab a handful of points before ceding the advantage back to O’Sullivan.

And O’Sullivan won the frame to move one away from victory after edging a nervy finish - only to lose the next two and crash out of the tournament as defending champion in dramatic circumstances.

