Snooker

World Championship 2021: 'Draped all over it' – Ronnie O’Sullivan fouls after waistcoat touches ball

An incredible match full of twists and turns saw O’Sullivan suffer an untimely concentration lapse in the World Championship second round. Ultimately, he wasn’t punished by Anthony McGill in the frame but it highlighted the perils of not keeping an eye on your waistcoat… You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:35, 34 minutes ago