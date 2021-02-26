Scene Setter

There's plenty at stake in the 2021 edition of the World Snooker Championship, which comes just eight months after the 2020 tournament took place thanks to its postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Kyren Wilson back in the summer, he lifted the world title for the sixth time and drew level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon in the pecking order. A further triumph would see him equal Stephen Hendry's record tally of seven.

But the Rocket will have plenty of competition at the Crucible in April. Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win what would be his second title ahead of the 45-year-old in second. Mark Selby is third, followed by Neil Robertson then Kyren Wilson.

The World Championship is the second of Snooker's Triple Crowns in 2021, with Yan Bingtao sensationally winning the Masters to announce himself to the world back in January.

The return to the Crucible will be hugely welcome after months of almost uninterrupted play in Milton Keynes, but unlike last year, no crowds will be present this time around unless the government selects it as a test event.

What is the format?

There will be 128 players vying for qualification, which will take place between April 7 and April 14 at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. A total 16 of these players will reach the first round proper, where they will be joined by the 16 top players in the snooker rankings. As defending champion, O'Sullivan is the only man with a spot in the first round guaranteed.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

How to watch the event

The 2021 World Championship is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport app.

Schedule

April 17-22

First round

April 20-26

Second round

April 27-28

Quarter-final

April 29-May 1

Semi-finals

May 2-3

Final

Matches to be scheduled

Prize Money

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: John Higgins

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

