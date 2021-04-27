Mark Williams’ controversial break-off cost him four points in his World Championship quarter-final against Mark Selby.

The Welshman has started frames by rolling the cue ball down the table so it nestles underneath the reds; the intention being that he does not offer his opponents an opportunity at a long opener.

The break-off has its critics – Judd Trump has called it "negative" - but the 46-year-old has scoffed at claims that the shot, which he labels as "perfectly legal" , could be banned.

Against Selby, though, the shot did not pay dividends, and in fact cost Williams four points in frame three.

“This won’t reach,” said Dominic Dale as soon as Williams played the shot. And it didn't reach, giving up four points to Selby.

