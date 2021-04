Snooker

World Championship 2021 - ‘Foul and a miss!’ – Controversial Mark Williams break-off goes very wrong

Mark Williams favoured break-off is controversial. And against Mark Selby in their World Championship quarter-final it cost him four points. The three-time world champion attempted, as has become his norm, to roll up into the pack from the break-off. However, this time he had not applied the required power and gave up a foul and a miss.

