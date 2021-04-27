However, it was a turgid affair, with both players struggling for fluency. Wilson, the losing finalist last year , came in to the second session trailing 5-3. Yet, emerged with five of the eight frames to leave the match finely poised ahead of the final session on Wednesday morning.

And a tense, turgid affair was best illustrated by a moment of brilliance followed by a rudimentary error from the Kettering cueist.

World Championship Robertson and Wilson locked in battle at the Crucible AN HOUR AGO

Wilson pulls off the shot of the night so far. With no route back to baulk and the white welded to the top cushion, he drops a red deadweight into the bottom right and lands perfectly on the black. That is stunning, and he'll be annoyed that he soon lands straight on a following red and can't get on the black, curtailing his break on nine.

Dominic Dale, on commentary - using a term usually reserved for US sports - called it a ‘Hail Mary’ pot, and the best shot of the match.

“We might be seeing a ‘Hail Mary’ pot,” said Dale as Wilson sized up the red. “There is no safety, no exit,” added Dale.

Wilson dropped the red, prompting the 2008 Shanghai Masters winner to add:

Best shot of the match easily!

However, he followed it up with a sloppy positional shot, leaving him straight on the red; he would run out of position and have to retreat to baulk, leaving Dave Hendon to reference the "audible groans" from the crowd.

World Championship Robertson leads Wilson, McGill level with Bingham 10 HOURS AGO