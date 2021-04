Snooker

World Championship 2021 – ‘He likes doing things his own way!’ – Mark Selby laughs at Mark Williams

Mark Williams endured a torrid opening session of his quarter-final against Mark Selby. The three-time world champions returns to the baize on Wednesday trailing 6-2. It could have been worse mind, with the Welshman compiling a 111 in frame eight. The 46-year-old ended the frame in humorous fashion: attempting to clear the colours with the rest.

00:00:43, an hour ago