The World Championship, hosted at the iconic Crucible Theatre, begins on April 17 and runs through to May 3.
The full 17 days of the tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport, and be live streamed online on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Play begins on 10:00 UK time on April 17.
Ronnie O’Sullivan the six-time defending champion will be joined by – in order of seeding - Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Kyren Wilson, Shaun Murphy, Stephen Maguire, Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao, Barry Hawkins, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Jack Lisowski, David Gilbert and Anthony McGill.
How can I watch White against Hendry in World Championship qualifying?
Qualification for the remaining 16 places available begins at the Institute of Sport and runs from April 5 to April 14. Jimmy White was drawn against Stephen Hendry in the first round, with Welsh Open winner Jordan Brown and 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham also among those attempting to qualify.
When is the World Championship 2021?
How to watch World Championship 2021 on TV
Eurosport will broadcast all 17 days of the event. Check here for listings
Can I watch World Championship 2021 live online?
Yes, the World Championship will be available to live stream online via the Eurosport app or at Eurosport.co.uk
Where does the World Championship 2021 take place?
The World Championship will take place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Are fans allowed to attend World Championship 2021?
The plan is yes. It was reported earlier in March that the 45th World Championship at the Crucible Theatre will be part of a UK government pilot scheme next month that will see professional sport take the first step towards allowing spectators to return to venues.
Schedule
April 17-22
- First round
April 20-26
- Second round
April 27-28
- Quarter-final
April 29-May 1
- Semi-finals
May 2-3
- Final
Round 1 - Best of 19
- Ronnie O'Sullivan [1] v tbd
- Anthony McGill [16] v tbd
- Ding Junhui [9] v tbd
- Stephen Maguire [8] v tbd
- John Higgins [5] v tbd
- Mark J Williams [12] v tbd
- Mark Allen [13] v tbd
- Mark Selby [4] v tbd
- Neil Robertson [3] v tbd
- Jack Lisowski [14] v tbd
- Barry Hawkins [11] v tbd
- Kyren Wilson [6] v tbd
- Shaun Murphy [7] v tbd
- Yan Bingtao [10] v tbd
- David B Gilbert [15] v tbd
- Judd Trump [2] v tbd
Round 2 - Best of 25
- R O'Sullivan / tbd v McGill / tbd
- Ding Junhui / tbd v Maguire / tbd
- J Higgins / tbd v M Williams / tbd
- M Allen / tbd v Selby / tbd
- N Robertson / tbd v Lisowski / tbd
- Hawkins / tbd v K Wilson / tbd
- S Murphy / tbd v Yan Bingtao / tbd
- D B Gilbert / tbd v Judd Trump / tbd
