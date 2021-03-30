The World Championship, hosted at the iconic Crucible Theatre, begins on April 17 and runs through to May 3.

The full 17 days of the tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport, and be live streamed online on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Play begins on 10:00 UK time on April 17.

Ronnie O’Sullivan the six-time defending champion will be joined by – in order of seeding - Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Kyren Wilson, Shaun Murphy, Stephen Maguire, Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao, Barry Hawkins, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Jack Lisowski, David Gilbert and Anthony McGill.

When is the World Championship 2021?

The 45th staging of the World Championship at the Crucible begins on April 17 and runs through to May 3.

How to watch World Championship 2021 on TV

Can I watch World Championship 2021 live online?

Yes, the World Championship will be available to live stream online via the Eurosport app or at Eurosport.co.uk

Where does the World Championship 2021 take place?

The World Championship will take place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Are fans allowed to attend World Championship 2021?

Schedule

April 17-22

First round

April 20-26

Second round

April 27-28

Quarter-final

April 29-May 1

Semi-finals

May 2-3

Final

Round 1 - Best of 19

Ronnie O'Sullivan [1] v tbd

Anthony McGill [16] v tbd

Ding Junhui [9] v tbd

Stephen Maguire [8] v tbd

John Higgins [5] v tbd

Mark J Williams [12] v tbd

Mark Allen [13] v tbd

Mark Selby [4] v tbd

Neil Robertson [3] v tbd

Jack Lisowski [14] v tbd

Barry Hawkins [11] v tbd

Kyren Wilson [6] v tbd

Shaun Murphy [7] v tbd

Yan Bingtao [10] v tbd

David B Gilbert [15] v tbd

Judd Trump [2] v tbd

Round 2 - Best of 25

R O'Sullivan / tbd v McGill / tbd

Ding Junhui / tbd v Maguire / tbd

J Higgins / tbd v M Williams / tbd

M Allen / tbd v Selby / tbd

N Robertson / tbd v Lisowski / tbd

Hawkins / tbd v K Wilson / tbd

S Murphy / tbd v Yan Bingtao / tbd

D B Gilbert / tbd v Judd Trump / tbd

