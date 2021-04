Snooker

World Championship 2021: 'I keep coming back for love of game' - Ronnie O’Sullivan after McGill loss

Ronnie O'Sullivan talked about his love for snooker and his determination to keep going at the highest level after his World Championship shock defeat at the hands of Anthony McGill. The match was massively dramatic and went down to a final-frame decider. Last year's champion admitted, however, that he had not been enjoying his snooker lately.

