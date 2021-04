Snooker

World Championship 2021 – ‘I’m sick and tired of it’ – Mark Williams defends 'perfectly legal' break

Mark Williams has hit back in the row over his cautious break-offs at the World Championship, saying he is fed up of watching snooker's top players punish him immediately.

