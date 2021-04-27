Neil Robertson profited from an extraordinary fluke during his World Championship quarter-final with Kyren Wilson.

The Australian was amongst the balls in the fourth frame when he attacked a relatively simple blue. It went in… eventually.

Robertson slammed it into the jaws of the middle pocket, sending it crashing into the yellow pocket, before it rolled along the baulk cushion and dropped into the opposite pocket.

“He misses it in the middle, nearly got it in the yellow pocket, cue ball nearly went in off, and finished off potting it in the green pocket. Incredible,” said an astonished Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary duty.

Robertson also finished perfectly on a red, allowing him to build a break that helped him take a 3-1 lead into the interval.

“We have a list for shot of the championship, that would be one of the flukes of the championship,” added Sean Yates alongside Johnson.

He is also in the running for shot of the championship, having flicked a red off another for an outrageous pot in the second round against Jack Lisowski.

Robertson is one of the favourites to win in Sheffield, having swept to the Tour Championship and UK Championship titles this season.

