Shaun Murphy says he has come full circle at the World Championship, as the Crucible has been a ‘hellhole’ for him in recent seasons.

Murphy lifted the title in 2005 and reached the final in 2015 - losing to Stuart Bingham - but he had won only one match in the five years that followed.

He said he reached rock bottom when losing to Noppon Saengkham in the first round last year.

Despite having a poor season, Murphy has hit form at the right time and in taking out world number one Judd Trump , he set up a semi-final clash with Kyren Wilson.

“You make your pilgrimage here every year, it is so special, but since 2015 it's been a bit of a hellhole for me,” Murphy told Eurosport.

I have not enjoyed it all. There has been loss, after bad defeat, after bad defeat and bad performance.

“Playing here in front of nobody losing to Noppon Saengkham last year was one of the worst days of my life.

“To come full circle, with the fans back and to be playing some good stuff is the icing on the cake.”

