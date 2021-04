Snooker

World Championship 2021: 'It was just so easy' - McGill on opening session against Ronnie O’Sullivan

Anthony McGill bossed the morning session to open up a lead against Ronnie O’Sullivan, but the champion produced some brilliant snooker to take it deep. Reflecting on the win McGill told Colin Murray that the opening session “felt just so easy”. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:06:49, 2 hours ago