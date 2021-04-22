World number one Judd Trump believes it is important for snooker players to make the sport as “exciting as possible” in order to appeal to a broader audience.

Earlier this month, Trump said snooker is "stuck in a rut" and had "fallen behind" in terms of its image.

And when explaining his crusade to modernise the game to Eurosport, Trump said fresh input is needed in light of the fact World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn is retiring after the World Championship.

“He [Hearn] put on opportunities for everyone really, everyone was in the same boat,” Trump said. “Mark Selby had a great period, Ronnie won five events in a season, Ding won five events.

“So everyone is really grateful for the amount of tournaments we’ve had. He got snooker back on track to where it should be, and it’s time for someone a little bit younger to take over, hopefully bring a different angle and different kind of enthusiasm.

All the players need to do their job and make the sport as exciting as possible. Hopefully we can take the game to another level, appeal to a different kind of audience and take it a little more worldwide.

Trump, who reached the second round of the World Championship on Wednesday, is looking to add a second world title after winning in 2019.

The 31-year-old admits he is still relatively young in snooker terms, but he is adamant to use his status in order to bring about change in the game.

He added: “It’s important not to just let everything pass and go through my career without doing anything or trying to make the game better. It’s just my opinion. I know a lot of the younger players without a voice, who probably wouldn’t be taken seriously, feel the same as me.

“Being around the game for so long already, and still being reasonably young, it’s just important for me to give back and try and make the game as big as possible for when I retire and make sure the game is still nice and healthy.

“Everyone that I’ve seen has agreed with it to my face. I don’t know if anyone has said anything behind my back. It’s all been amazing feedback, I think everyone agrees. It’s just little subtle changes here and there to make the game as good as possible.”

On Wednesday, Trump criticised players who play negative break-off shots and urged them to remember snooker is entertainment.

He was speaking after Mark Williams caused a stir at the World Championship, starting his match with Sam Craigie by rolling the cue ball down the table so it nestled underneath the reds.

There is nothing in the rules against Williams’ shot – he is not the only player to attempt it – and it is an ideal strategy to avoid leaving a long red on, which often happens from a conventional break.

The World Snooker Tour have written to players to seek their views on the controversial strategy, but Trump said it is not going to help the sport attract new fans.

