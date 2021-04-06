Former world champion Ken Doherty has been knocked out of the World Championship in qualifying with a 6-4 defeat to Lee Walker.
The 51-year-old, who won his sole world title back in 1997, took a 4-1 lead against the world number 122 but Walker fought back with five frames on the spin, including back-to-back breaks of 59 and 51 in frames seven and eight.
Walker held a 5-4 lead before they continued in evening session when the Welshman finished off the final frame to secure his place in the next round.
World Championship
'Wait for it!' - Ashley Carty gets luck with outrageous fluke
- 'I'm not retiring from snooker' - O'Sullivan scares fans with announcement
- 'Outrageous fluke' - Doherty apologises for crazy shot
- ‘It was horrendous’ – Hendry haunts 'gutted' White on winning return
At the time of writing, Rebecca Kenna - one of two women granted a place in qualifying for the World Snooker Championship.- was tied at 3-3 with Brandon Sargeant.
It was neck-and-neck throughout in a cagey clash, with Sargeant producing a frame of quality with a break of 88 to ensure the first six frames were evenly split.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS *
9:30am
Ken Doherty [97] 4-6 Lee Walker [124]
Rod Lawler [95] 6-1 Alex Borg [121]
Jamie Clarke [86] 6-4 Iulian Boiko [125]
Si Jiahui [89] 6-1 Hamim Hussain (a)
2:30pm
Igor Figueiredo [85] 6-0 Farakh Ajaib [122]
Rory McLeod [112] 5-5 Brian Ochoiski (a)
Ashley Carty [94] 6-4 Michael White (a)
Peter Lines [101] v Mark Lloyd (a)
7:30pm
Brandon Sargeant [102] 3-3 Rebecca Kenna (af)
Allan Taylor [104] 4-5 Bai Langning [117]
Duane Jones [93] v Hayden Staniland (a)
Steven Hallworth [109] 6-2 Dean Young (a)
*At the time of writing
World Championship
'I'm not retiring from snooker' - O'Sullivan scares fans with announcement
World Championship
'Outrageous fluke' - Doherty apologises for crazy shot