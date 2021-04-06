Former world champion Ken Doherty has been knocked out of the World Championship in qualifying with a 6-4 defeat to Lee Walker.

The 51-year-old, who won his sole world title back in 1997, took a 4-1 lead against the world number 122 but Walker fought back with five frames on the spin, including back-to-back breaks of 59 and 51 in frames seven and eight.

Walker held a 5-4 lead before they continued in evening session when the Welshman finished off the final frame to secure his place in the next round.

At the time of writing, Rebecca Kenna - one of two women granted a place in qualifying for the World Snooker Championship.- was tied at 3-3 with Brandon Sargeant.

It was neck-and-neck throughout in a cagey clash, with Sargeant producing a frame of quality with a break of 88 to ensure the first six frames were evenly split.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS *

9:30am

Ken Doherty [97] 4-6 Lee Walker [124]

Rod Lawler [95] 6-1 Alex Borg [121]

Jamie Clarke [86] 6-4 Iulian Boiko [125]

Si Jiahui [89] 6-1 Hamim Hussain (a)

2:30pm

Igor Figueiredo [85] 6-0 Farakh Ajaib [122]

Rory McLeod [112] 5-5 Brian Ochoiski (a)

Ashley Carty [94] 6-4 Michael White (a)

Peter Lines [101] v Mark Lloyd (a)

7:30pm

Brandon Sargeant [102] 3-3 Rebecca Kenna (af)

Allan Taylor [104] 4-5 Bai Langning [117]

Duane Jones [93] v Hayden Staniland (a)

Steven Hallworth [109] 6-2 Dean Young (a)

*At the time of writing

