Kyren Wilson put in a blistering display at the World Snooker Championship, beating Neil Robertson 13-8 to head into the semi-finals at the Crucible.
As the two men began the morning session level at eight frames apiece, Wilson wasted little time stamping his authority on the match with a century clearance to take the lead.
Robertson failed to get going as Wilson kept his cool to open up a remarkable 12-8 lead and wrapped up the final frame in style.
