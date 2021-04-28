Mark Selby delivered a crushing defeat to Mark Williams in their World Snooker Championship quarter final, triumphing 13-3 at the Crucible.
Williams was already up against it from the start of the session, trailing 6-2 from the previous day, but Selby refused to allow his opponent even a glimmer of hope as he raced into a 10-2 lead.
Williams clung on to take a further frame but that was to be all he would have to cheer on a miserable morning as Selby swept his way to victory.
He faces the winner of Anthony McGill and Stuart Bingham in the final four.
