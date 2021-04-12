Published 12/04/2021 at 21:23 GMT | Updated 12/04/2021 at 22:05 GMT

Stuart Bingham moved within one match of the Crucible after dismantling Chen Zifan.

The 2015 world champion rarely looked troubled against the world number 81, top scoring with a break of 120 as he routed his opponent 6-1.

Luca Brecel awaits in the fourth and final round of World Championship qualifying after the Belgian saw off Mark King 6-3 earlier on Monday.

World Championship Did Heathcote mean his 'most extraordinary shot in history'? 8 HOURS AGO

'One of the most extraordinary shots in history!' - Watch Louis Heathcote's miracle effort

Bingham edged a tight opener before knocks of 61 and 56 saw him open up a three-frame advantage.

Chen hit back with a timely 67, but Bingham’s 120 and another half-century left the Englishman one frame from victory.

He duly delivered at the first opportunity, his opponent dragging out the contest by trying – and failing – to draw snookers on the final colours.

Elsewhere, two-time world finalist Ali Carter moved into the final round of qualifying with a 6-4 win over Pang Junxi.

'That’s an odd one' – Carter shot jumps off table

Carter made knocks of 69, 64, 71 and 64 to set up a clash with Alexander Ursenbacher.

Chinese duo Xiao Guodong and Zhao Xintong also progressed with wins over Ian Burns and Kacper Filipiak respectively.

- - -

World Championship 'That’s an odd one' – Carter shot jumps off table 8 HOURS AGO