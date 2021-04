Snooker

World Championship 2021 - Referee calls ‘impossible’ foul on Reanne Evans during Andy Hicks match

Andy Hicks is through to round two of World Championship qualifying after beating Reanne Evans 6-2 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. The match was not without controversy after referee Colin Humphries called a foul on Evans. It was a decision that left match commentator Joe Johnson baffled, calling it an “impossibility”. Hicks will face Eden Sharav next.

