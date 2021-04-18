A disturbing trip to a restaurant in Sheffield has given Ronnie O'Sullivan plenty of food for thought.

Back in the 1980s, iconic snooker players such as Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins and 'Big' Bill Werbeniuk used to chug beer between frames inside the Crucible Theatre almost like a badge of honour, but being forced to confront an inebriated fan these days is about as appetising as thin gruel.

Mark Joyce in the first round “I was harassed like you wouldn’t believe it. This geezer was a nightmare," said O'Sullivan after beginning the defence of his world title with a 10-4 win over qualifierin the first round that was finalised with three pristine centuries

World Championship 'Hat-trick of centuries!' - O'Sullivan seals victory in style 13 HOURS AGO

He came up to me. He was p****d-up. I was like: ‘Please, I have to get through this tournament Covid-free. I beg you'.

“The guy at the restaurant came out with his two staff members, and they got him away. That was nice."

'Hat-trick of centuries!' - O'Sullivan seals victory in style

Like some sort of snooker soothsayer, the six-times champion had predicted his predicament only a few days earlier.

We all want to see the fans back at the venue, but there has got to be no smothering. If that can be done, then I don’t see any issues. But is that going to be the case? I doubt it.

While entry to the Covid-secure Crucible is dependent upon fans producing suitable health documentation , the scene away from Tudor Square leaves players having the same chance of catching coronavirus as the Tudors.

Which is an obvious concern for O'Sullivan and his fellow competitors, but particularly Rocket Ronnie as the sport's headline act.

'The great man is flowing!' - Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan's full 137 break

Any player who fails a Covid-19 test before the quarter-final will be forced out of the tournament and forfeit the chance of a £500,000 first prize.

For O'Sullivan, that would also ruin his prospects of a successful title defence and the chance to equal Stephen Hendry's modern record of seven Crucible titles.

It I didn't have to be clean for this tournament, it wouldn't matter so much, but if I get Covid I cannot play. would be sickening to get that far. That’s why I’m being careful.

With the UK slowly emerging from its latest lockdown, Sheffield is livelier than last August when O'Sullivan claimed his sixth world title with an 18-8 win over Kyren Wilson in the final of the delayed 44th Crucible tournament.

'Dramatic!' – Outrageous double sees O’Sullivan snatch key frame

He will face number 16 seed Anthony McGill, a semi-finalist last year, or Ricky Walden on Thursday and Friday for a place in the last eight.

“I enjoyed last year and enjoyed practising at the Crucible then. It was lovely," O'Sullivan told reporters after rolling in breaks of 137, 124, 112, 70, 69, 63, 58 and 58 to progress.

If it’s a problem for me, I will stay somewhere else and come in at the last minute. I’d say 99% of people have been fine. It was the odd one and he was boozed up.

"It's no-one's fault. People have been let out and are out shopping. It's the way it is. Last year it was different and it is different this year. It was so much quieter; you could sit outside last year and have a meal.

"Most people are fed up with these lockdowns and want to leave their lives now. It was one or two. It's the way it is.

"I will find places to go where it is a little bit quieter if I can."

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship O'Sullivan: If we learned how to think clearly we'd be richer than Jeff Bezos 12 HOURS AGO