Ronnie O'Sullivan had fans very concerned he was poised to retire on Tuesday as he made an announcement on his Facebook page.

In teeing up the live stream, the 45-year-old was pictured waving to the fans, which appeared to concern many that he may be about to make a significant decision.

However, the six-time world champion was simply confirming his brand partnership with Rokit, and taking a pretty random Q&A to help make it known.

"I'm taking retirement from my name," he explained in the live stream on his Facebook page. "So it's not Ronnie O'Sullivan, it's Ronnie the Rocket.

Not snooker, I'm not retiring from snooker, everyone can chill out and calm down. Take it easy. We are still here. Potting some balls.

Asked who he would choose if he was allowed to select any four guests for a dinner party, O'Sullivan was typically unpredictable.

Stephen Fry, Mike Tyson, Eminem and Usain Bolt were his picks, if you want to know, and Eurosport would be very keen to acquire the rights to it.

O'Sullivan was then asked if it was hard being him, given the level of celebrity he has within the sport and beyond.

"Only because I over-think things," he said. "It's not like Michael Jackson or David Beckham where you can't go anywhere.

"I'm known by the snooker fans, but I don't have a following that maybe a footballer would have, so it is not that bad. So I'm fine with the life I've been dealt."

Finally, O'Sullivan revealed his biggest goal at the moment was running a sub-three-hour marathon.

"It's not crazy, it's achievable," he said. "I've just got to find the time to train and recover. It's a lot of dedication and it is highly unlikely, but it is possible."

'It's amazing!' - Hendry on the longevity of O'Sullivan and Higgins

