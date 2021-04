Snooker

World Championship 2021 – ‘Shot of the tournament so far’ – Jack Lisowski talks through first round

Neal Foulds claims Jack Lisowski has made the shot of the tournament so far after potting a brilliant red in the deciding frame of his match with Ali Carter. Lisowski won the frame to reach the second round with a 10-9 victory at the Crucible – and chatted through the decider on the Eurosport touchscreen.

