Snooker

World Championship 2021 snooker - 'Hello!' - Jamie Wilson sinks outrageous fluke against Jak Jones

World Championship 2021 snooker - 'Hello!' - Jamie Wilson sinks an outrageous fluke against Jak Jones during their World Championship qualifying clash ahead of the main draw at the Crucible. World Championship qualifying is live and exclusive on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:00:16, 4 hours ago