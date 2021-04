Snooker

World Championship 2021 snooker - Ronnie O'Sullivan responds to Mark Selby over 'disrespect'

Reigning world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has questioned whether his great rival Mark Selby will ever be able to get over the semi-final defeat he suffered at the Rocket's hands at the Crucible in 2020. O'Sullivan edged out Selby in a famously dramatic clash in Sheffield en route to clinching his sixth world title.

00:01:42, Yesterday at 12:57