Snooker

World Championship 2021 snooker - Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White - Unfinished business in qualifying

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry will face six-time runner-up Jimmy White in a blockbuster draw in World Championship qualifying. The pair met in four World Championship finals, now they will face each other just for the chance to play at the Crucible proper this year. White is a six-time runner-up at the World Championship whilst Hendry has won more world titles than anyone.

00:01:37, an hour ago