Snooker history was made at the Crucible on Monday in the 2021 World Championship as Stuart Bingham compiled the 2,000th century at the famous venue.

The 2015 world champion ensured that he will be remembered for another very memorable stat on snooker's biggest stage as he helped the sport to the notable landmark.

Bingham, who was taking on Ding Junhui in their evenly-contested first-round match in Sheffield, reached the historic moment in the fourth frame with a break of 130.

Philip Studd, on commentary for Eurosport at the time, was full of praise for Bingham in taking snooker to the landmark.

"Congratulations to Stuart Bingham!" Studd exclaimed.

He has bookended this session with two superb centuries. He is thrilled to be back at the Crucible and cueing superbly.

"There are no signs that Bingham's powers are diminishing."

Another Eurosport expert David Hendon also highlighted the stat on Twitter, noting that it took 30 years to make the first 1,000 centuries at the Crucible and just 14 for the second.

It was not the only imperious break from the 44-year-old in the match.

In the opening frame he stamped his authority on proceedings with a break of 131 in very fine fashion with Studd saying it was "as good as it gets".

