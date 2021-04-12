On Sunday night, in a third round World Championship qualifier against Ryan Day , Louis Heathcote produced one of the most astonishing shots in snooker history.

Snookered on the yellow, Heathcote finds himself tight between the black and the bottom cushion. The best anyone can hope for in this situation is to hit the colour and hope the cue ball finishes safe.

That in itself would be a difficult shot – the white is so tied up that Heathcote can’t even use the side cushions to get the ball round the table. So he gets creative.

The 23-year-old knocks the white against the jaws of the corner pocket to produce the angle, sending the cue ball into the yellow which, incredibly, flies into the adjacent corner pocket.

'One of the most extraordinary shots in history!' - Watch Louis Heathcote's miracle effort

It’s a shot worthy of the biggest stage and the greatest shame is that it happened without fans in a third round qualifying match.

But did he mean it? I don’t think so.

There’s no doubt Heathcote was looking to work the jaws of the pocket to create the angle.

However, I don’t believe any player on earth, not even the great Ronnie O’Sullivan, would fancy himself to pot the yellow from this position.

There’s simply too much room for error in bouncing the cue ball off two side jaws, to hit a ball six feet away, into a pocket another six feet away. Just hitting the yellow would be a brilliant shot.

Of course, Heathcote will have known a pot was possible, but this is essentially a double-plant across 12 feet of baize. If Heathcote had enough confidence in his angles over that distance, I’d wager he’d never lose another game in his life. And funnily enough, he did lose this one

Another clue is in the positioning of the white after the shot. Once the cue ball hits the yellow it rolls slowly up the table, and it’s more than likely Heathcote hoped that, with the pace that he hit the yellow, that the colour would bounce off the top cushion and roll down the table to safety.

This is the best he could have hoped for, yet somehow he ended up with more.

Finally, we can look at Heathcote’s reaction. Remarkably, he seems entirely unphased by the fact he’s just pulled off one of the most extraordinary pots in snooker history.

Had Heathcote intentionally landed a table-long pot after a ricocheting the white off both jaws of a pocket, I think he’d be at least a little bit pleased with himself. Maybe just a fist bump?

In fact, it looks as though he may give opponent Day a apologetic look before casually going on to the green and finishing off the frame.

Perhaps it’s the absence of a delirious crowd, perhaps he’s focused on wrapping up the frame, perhaps he does it all the time in practice?

But my guess is that, while this can still go down as one of the best shots snooker’s ever seen, Heathcote was as surprised as the rest of us.

