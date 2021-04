Snooker

World Championship 2021 – ‘What a shot! What a shot!’ – Stuart Bingham produces miraculous double

2015 world champion Stuart Bingham utilised some smart left-hand side to evade the black and drop a red into the bottom pocket during his quarter-final match against Anthony McGill. Watch the World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.

00:00:50, 11 minutes ago