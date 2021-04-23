The Rocket came into the showdown 10-6 behind, needing to win seven frames before his opponent won three, but wiped out the deficit with a sensational array of shot-making.

The pick of the bunch came after McGill had somehow left the cue ball hanging over the top left pocket – a sneeze away from dropping in – but it set the stage for arguably the shot of the tournament.

“Don’t slam any doors,” teed up Phil Yates on Eurosport commentary as the white lurked dangerously.

In a pumped up Crucible, welcoming fans back to the sport after a long hiatus, O’Sullivan fizzed a difficult red into the right middle pocket and finished perfectly on the black to send the 50% capacity crowd into raptures.

"What can you say? What a shot that was from O’Sullivan," beamed 1986 world champion Joe Johnson.

Yates went even further with his praise, declaring:

Now I’m glad the white didn’t go in because it gave us the opportunity to see one of the best shots you will ever witness.

O’Sullivan had looked out of sorts on Friday morning as McGill opened up his advantage, but the tables turned dramatically in the evening session as the Rocket found his range.

He followed up this moment of magic with a brilliant shot on the green in the next frame, sending the cue ball arching perfectly into position, prompting Johnson to label it "inspirational snooker".

The 45-year-old is defending his title but has failed to lift a trophy this season, reaching five finals without joy.

