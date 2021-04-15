Jimmy White is refusing to buy into the hype that 2010 world champion Neil Robertson is favourite for a second Crucible title despite his spectacular scoring in dominating the Tour Championship last month.

Robertson, the UK champion, produced a scintillating performance at Celtic Manor involving the sport's top eight players on the one-year list with one-sided wins over Jack Lisowski (10-5), Mark Selby (10-3) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (10-4) seeing the Australian player find perfect form ahead of the sojourn to Sheffield.

The Australian enjoyed 11 century breaks at the Tour Championship with five coming in the final as he astonishingly restricted O'Sullivan to only 26 points in rampaging away with the final six frames as the world champion described his potting as "frightening".

World Championship 'Will he ever get over that?' - O'Sullivan hits back at Selby 'disrespect' accusation 3 HOURS AGO

He has been drawn against China's Liang Wenbo in the first round at the Crucible in a repeat of the 2015 UK final that he won 10-5 and is third favourite with tournament sponsors Betfred behind undisputed world number one Judd Trump and holder O'Sullivan.

'He's missed it!' - Watch the stunning conclusion to epic final

Despite being impressed with Robertson's attacking prowess and punishing scoring before the year's biggest event, White feels form does not guarantee who will emerge victorious over 17 days.

The six-times finalist believes there is nothing to separate the sport's top five players ahead of the 45th staging of the Crucible event which sees O'Sullivan begin his title defence against qualifier Mark Joyce on Saturday morning (10am LIVE on Eurosport).

'I'm not nervous at all' - O'Sullivan 'excited' to defend world title

"Ronnie O'Sullivan has obviously been in five finals this season, John Higgins is in good form after winning the Players Championship, then you have Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson all winning tournaments," White told Eurosport.

"You would have to say that those five players are favourites on form. There is nothing much between the top four or five playing well.

Not one of them is the stand-out favourite. Robertson has been strongly fancied the last few years going to the World Championship in superb form, but came unstuck in the quarter-finals 13-10 against John Higgins two years ago and Mark Selby 13-7 last year.

"It can be such a difficult and unpredictable tournament. Listen, Robertson is a class act, but O'Sullivan is a class act, Trump is a class act and so are Selby and Higgins.

"Those five look to be the likeliest to win based on how the season has gone, but there is not one you'd pick as the outstanding favourite."

Can Jimmy White recreate Judd Trump's 'genius' shot?

Latest odds with event sponsors Betfred

Judd Trump 11/4

Ronnie O'Sullivan 9/2

Neil Robertson 5/1

Mark Selby 13/2

John Higgins 10/1

Kyren Wilson 20/1

Shaun Murphy 22/1

Ding Junhui 25/1

Yan Bingtao 25/1

Barry Hawkins 25/1

World Championship first round draw

Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Mark Joyce

Anthony McGill (16) v Ricky Walden

Ding Junhui (9) v Stuart Bingham

Stephen Maguire (8) v Jamie Jones

John Higgins (5) v Tian Pengfei

Mark Williams (12) v Sam Craigie

Mark Allen (13) v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby (4) v Kurt Maflin

------------------------------------------------

Neil Robertson (3) v Liang Wenbo

Jack Lisowski (14) v Ali Carter

Barry Hawkins (11) v Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson (6) v Gary Wilson

Shaun Murphy (7) v Mark Davis

Yan Bingtao (10) v Martin Gould

David Gilbert (15) v Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump (2) v Liam Highfield

World Championship O'Sullivan to open World Championship title defence against Joyce 4 HOURS AGO