Snooker

World Championship 2021: ‘Yeeess!’ – Anthony McGill roars in delight after ousting Ronnie O’Sullivan

Anthony McGill let out a roar of delight after beating Ronnie O’Sullivan at the World Snooker Championship. The Scot withstood a barrage from O’Sullivan to knock the defending champion out in a final-frame decider, winning 13-12. The 30-year-old roared in delight after getting over the line. You can watch every match of the World Championship on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:37, 37 minutes ago