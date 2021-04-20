Stuart Bingham and Ding Junhui were forced to return for a one-frame shootout after their World Championship opener overran.

With the second session adopting a pedestrian tempo and threatening to spill onto the evening menu, a guilty-looking Jan Verhaas told the players they would have to return at 9-9 in the best-of-19 encounter.

“You’re joking?” announced Bingham, with the crowd appearing to kick up a slight fuss too.

World Championship Allen recalls the time he was snubbed by Doherty AN HOUR AGO

However, with the arena needing to be set up for the evening session, referee Verhaas had no choice but to halt proceedings.

“It is a sickener for the audience as well isn’t it, they’ve sat there all afternoon,” said David Hendon on Eurosport commentary.

“But they’ve overrun, those are the rules, it’s happened many times before, it’s happened again here.”

Bingham walked away shaking his head, but returned two hours later to complete a thrilling 10-9 win over Ding and reach the second round.

- - -

World Championship Allen powers into second round, Bingham beats Ding in final-frame decider 3 HOURS AGO