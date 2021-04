Snooker

World Championship - Awkward handshake alert as Yan Bingtao completes victory over Martin Gould

There was a very awkward handshake after the match between Yan Bingtao and Martin Gould in Sheffield on Sunday. Yan won through to the last-16 of the World Championship after a convincing 10-6 victory over Gould. Yan played some of his very best snooker to defeat the world number 27 at the Crucible.

00:01:22, 4 hours ago