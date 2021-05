Snooker

World Championship - 'Congrats to snooker' - Mark Selby lifts trophy after sealing world title

'What a champion' - Mark Selby lifts the trophy after sealing his fourth world title at the Crucible Theatre with a hard-fought victory over Shaun Murphy in Sheffield. The World Snooker Championship was live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:01:23, 41 minutes ago