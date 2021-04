Snooker

World Championship - Ding Junhui ends session with wild fluke on black against Stuart Bingham

Ding Junhui showed great resilience to come back from two frames down to take a slender lead against Stuart Bingham in a high quality contest in Monday's opening session of the first round of the World Championship at the Crucible. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:00:23, an hour ago