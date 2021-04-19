Ding Junhui came back from 3-1 down to take a 5-4 lead overnight against Stuart Bingham in the first round of the World Championship at the midway point.

Bingham got off to a superb start with a 131 clearance. He then doubled his advantage with a break of 34 after potting an ambitious red off two cushions.

Ding pulled a frame back after missing the black to the green pocket but, nevertheless, sealed it with a break of 40 before Bingham extended his lead with his second century (129) and the 2000th century in Crucible history

Ding made it 3-2 with his first century of the contest when he potted the black off two cushions into the green pocket and then levelled with a break of 86 that came about after a major fluke on a red to the bottom left corner.

Bingham edged back in front with a 21 after missing a pink to the middle right, but yet again Ding restored parity and made it 4-4 with a break of 88.

The Chinese player, ranked number nine in the world, took the lead for the first time in the match in the ninth frame by fluking the black into the opposite corner.

In the other match in the morning session Gary Wilson holds a slender 5-4 lead against Kyren Wilson.

Gary quickly went 5-1 up against Kyren with breaks of 63, 55, 94 and 84 helping him along the way, but the latter responded emphatically with a break of 82 and successive centuries (115 and 139) to make it 5-4 at the halfway stage.

