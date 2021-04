Snooker

World Championship: 'Finally arrived!' -Ronnie O'Sullivan moves through the gears to notch century

It took Ronnie O'Sullivan a little while to get going during his first round match against Mark Joyce at the snooker world championship but when he did it was superb. The 2021 Snooker World Championship is live on Eurosport.

00:03:25, an hour ago