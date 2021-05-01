When Shaun Murphy came to the Crucible on Saturday morning he knew he had his work out.

The 2015 champion was trailing opponent Kyren Wilson 10-6 , with last year’s finalist looking in fine form and he took the first frame to open up a 11-6 lead.

Murphy dug in to take the next two and in the 20th frame he was suddenly presented with an opportunity to reduce the deficit to two frames just before the interval when Wilson went in-off with the score 60-40 in Wilson’s favour.

Murphy cleared up the colours but he couldn’t finish the black, which meant we were suddenly in an extremely tense black ball game.

Wilson left his opponent with a tempting long pot to win it, and Murphy was in a tough situation because it was difficult to get the black safe.

He took the shot on and unleashed a howitzer of a pot into the corner pocket that had the Crucible crowd roaring as you can see in the video above.

Murphy pumped his fist in celebration - to the delight of the crowd - as he left the stage for the break.

