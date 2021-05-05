Snooker

World Championship: 'If he apologises, it is water under the bridge' - Selby on Bingham comments

World Snooker Championship winner Mark Selby told The Break podcast he was disappointed with Stuart Bingham's comments accusing him of "gamesmanship". After Bingham lost to Selby on Saturday he said: "I don't know if it's a bit of gamesmanship or what, but he obviously did a number and slowed me down." He added that while disappointed he would accept an apology were it forthcoming from Bingham.

